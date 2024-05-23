Analyzing Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) & PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Haemonetics and PAVmed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics 0 2 2 0 2.50 PAVmed 0 1 0 1 3.00

Haemonetics currently has a consensus price target of $108.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.61%. PAVmed has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,066.67%. Given PAVmed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Haemonetics.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Haemonetics has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAVmed has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Haemonetics and PAVmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics 8.98% 22.25% 9.73% PAVmed -2,037.67% N/A -99.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.7% of Haemonetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of PAVmed shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Haemonetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of PAVmed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Haemonetics and PAVmed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics $1.31 billion 3.50 $117.56 million $2.29 39.34 PAVmed $2.45 million 6.93 -$64.18 million ($9.10) -0.20

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed. PAVmed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haemonetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Haemonetics beats PAVmed on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360. It also provides automated blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, such as MCS brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components from the donor; disposable whole blood collection and component storage sets; SafeTrace Tx blood bank information system; and BloodTrack blood management software, a suite of blood management and bedside transfusion solutions that combines software with hardware components, as well as an extension of the hospital's blood bank information system. In addition, the company offers hospital products comprising TEG, ClotPro, and HAS hemostasis analyzer systems that provide a comprehensive assessment of a patient's overall hemostasis; and TEG Manager software, which connects various TEG analyzers throughout the hospital, providing clinicians remote access to active and historical test results that inform treatment decisions. Further, it provides Cell Saver Elite +, an autologous blood recovery system for cardiovascular, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, obstetrical, and gynecological surgeries; and VASCADE products comprising VASCADE and VASCADE MVP, a technology platform which offers catheter-based delivery system and leverages the natural clot including collagen. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel products that target unmet needs in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, which consists of diagnostic test that serves as a testing tool for preventing esophageal adenocarcinoma deaths, through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk gastroesophageal reflux disease, including chronic heartburn and acid reflux or simply reflux in patients; and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay performed on surface esophageal cells collected with EsoCheck. Its product pipeline also comprises EsoCure EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device for treating dysplastic BE; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and Veris cancer care platform. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

