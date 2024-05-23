Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Arcadia Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.62. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 84.27% and a negative net margin of 129.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.83) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

