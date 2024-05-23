Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.39

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as high as C$0.47. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 1,776,760 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Argonaut Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$584.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Argonaut Gold had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of C$157.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.0134902 earnings per share for the current year.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in production and sale of gold, and mine development and exploration businesses in North America. It also explores for silver. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Magino mine property comprising seven patented mining claims, four leased mining claims, and 69 unpatented mining claims totaling 2,204.495 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

