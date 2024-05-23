Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $131.14 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $83.75 and a one year high of $161.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.37. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

