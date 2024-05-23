Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target Raised to GBX 480

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 410 ($5.21) to GBX 480 ($6.10) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 580 ($7.37) to GBX 595 ($7.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Atalaya Mining Trading Down 8.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

LON ATYM opened at GBX 432.50 ($5.50) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £605.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1,880.43, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. Atalaya Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 281 ($3.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 493.50 ($6.27). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 420 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 361.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43.

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.18), for a total transaction of £315,900 ($401,499.75). 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

