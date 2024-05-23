ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of ATEX Resources Inc. (CVE:ATX – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.42. Approximately 941,443 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 910,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.
Separately, Desjardins raised shares of ATEX Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.
ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.
