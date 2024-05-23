Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.94

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.94 and traded as low as C$10.91. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.00, with a volume of 41,346 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.42 price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$487.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

