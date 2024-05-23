Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) traded up 12.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.54. 42,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 59,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.93.

Autonomix Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals.

