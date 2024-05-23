Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 512 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 394,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after buying an additional 169,329 shares during the period. Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $44.81 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $69.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

