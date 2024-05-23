Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 322.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ABR opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.75%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 106.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

View Our Latest Report on Arbor Realty Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.