Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $196.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.24 and a twelve month high of $198.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.72 and a 200 day moving average of $140.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AeroVironment

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AeroVironment

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.