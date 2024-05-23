Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,293 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,669,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,379,000 after buying an additional 211,108 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,312,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,734,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,613,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,186,000 after purchasing an additional 787,113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,989,000 after buying an additional 548,650 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,193,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,137,000 after buying an additional 28,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.16. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.65.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

