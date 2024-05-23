AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,001 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64.

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $42.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. Research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AxoGen

In other AxoGen news, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 4,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $35,159.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,276.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AxoGen news, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 4,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $35,159.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,276.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $46,333.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,992 shares in the company, valued at $291,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,201 shares of company stock valued at $928,054. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

