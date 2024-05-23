Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ BKSC opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.56. Bank of South Carolina has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina Co. ( NASDAQ:BKSC Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

