BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BKU. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on BankUnited in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BankUnited

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $62,106.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $319,365. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at $394,752.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 214,050.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $29.01 on Thursday. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.34.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $508.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About BankUnited

(Get Free Report

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.