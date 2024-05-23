Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 122,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 25,242 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 101,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 32,170 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 1.9% during the third quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 47,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

MCI stock opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $19.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. This is a boost from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

