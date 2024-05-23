BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.33

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.33 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 17.88 ($0.23). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 18.45 ($0.23), with a volume of 34,234 shares trading hands.

BATM Advanced Communications Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.48 million, a PE ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 20.33.

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Cyber, Networking, Diagnostics, and Secondary. The Cyber segment provides integrated hardware and software solutions comprising cGate, a combined network encryption and security computing platform designed for governments, defense, and mission-critical networks; and cHSM, a hardware security module that provides security for sensitive data and applications by safeguarding and managing secrets, such as digital keys.

