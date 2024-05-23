Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 516 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:APO opened at $113.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.63 and a twelve month high of $117.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.80.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,611,200. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.