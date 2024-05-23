Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 534 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $91.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $91.70.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

