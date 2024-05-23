Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 576 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $151.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.26 and its 200 day moving average is $123.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on GNRC shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. OTR Global raised Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at $493,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $82,175,421.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,546 shares of company stock worth $1,411,190 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

