Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 598,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,152,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 597,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,093,000 after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,103,000 after buying an additional 59,136 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,265,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17,774.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 227,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after buying an additional 226,627 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

BATS:ICF opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.00. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

