Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,438 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,516,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,873,000 after purchasing an additional 161,581 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 225,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 45,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX opened at $48.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.96. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

