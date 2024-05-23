Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,438 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 41,209 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in NetApp by 40.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Barclays boosted their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Argus raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,660,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,660,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $114.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.59. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $114.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

