Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $753,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,606,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 897,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,471,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after acquiring an additional 50,071 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 315.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 471,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,651,000 after acquiring an additional 358,319 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $130.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.07. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $132.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
