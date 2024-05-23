Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $753,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,606,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 897,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,471,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after acquiring an additional 50,071 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 315.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 471,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,651,000 after acquiring an additional 358,319 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $130.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.07. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $132.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.