Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $768,000 Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in CF Industries by 9.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in CF Industries by 926.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after purchasing an additional 165,808 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 133.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,627,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after buying an additional 27,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

CF Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CF opened at $79.68 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

