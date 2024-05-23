Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,911,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,938,000 after acquiring an additional 21,036 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,365,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 874,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after acquiring an additional 266,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $116.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $118.89.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

