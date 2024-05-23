Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $805,000 Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTE. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $115.06 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $117.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.78%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

