Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $809,000 Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,489,000 after buying an additional 44,516 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 70,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 17,074.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 74,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 73,590 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $83.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.85 and a 200-day moving average of $81.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $89.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.