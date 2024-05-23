Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $810,000 Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,650,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,567,000 after purchasing an additional 353,171 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,628,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 163,053 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,299,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,509,000 after purchasing an additional 475,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,237,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,409,000 after purchasing an additional 111,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock opened at $59.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.76. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -242.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ES

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.