Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYJ. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $123.87 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.51.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

