Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 12,605 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 289.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,397 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after buying an additional 889,644 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,578,000 after buying an additional 1,415,166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,020,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,835,000 after buying an additional 676,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,976,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,663,000 after buying an additional 21,597 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPQ stock opened at $54.21 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.61.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.4311 dividend. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.