Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 1,502 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 102,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 24,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $187.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.19. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.56 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

