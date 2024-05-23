Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 2,704 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS NOBL opened at $99.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.57. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.