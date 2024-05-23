Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,617 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,937 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $918,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,264 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,381,497 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $288,960,000 after purchasing an additional 127,214 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,804,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $184,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,410,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,950,000 after purchasing an additional 470,592 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX opened at $94.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.39, a P/E/G ratio of 191.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average is $85.86. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Wedbush raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

