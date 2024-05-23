Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BJUL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 286.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 47,399 shares during the last quarter.

BATS BJUL opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $196.39 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

