Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 1,196 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $864,000.

BATS:SMDV opened at $64.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.90. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $786.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

