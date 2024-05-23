Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 186 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 5,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MSCI opened at $503.83 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

