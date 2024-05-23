Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 706 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,648,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,962,000 after purchasing an additional 318,533 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,945,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,281,000 after purchasing an additional 220,504 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,710,000 after purchasing an additional 214,919 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,446,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,070,000 after purchasing an additional 146,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,165.00.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $71.95 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $73.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

