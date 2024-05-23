Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 810 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXP. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 20.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 198,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,780,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Get Our Latest Report on BXP

Boston Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

Boston Properties stock opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average of $63.81.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.31%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.