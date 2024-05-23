Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,208,000 after buying an additional 177,242 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 868,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,935,000 after buying an additional 100,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 46.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,167,000 after buying an additional 54,560 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,439,000 after buying an additional 52,798 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 41,712.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 52,140 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $497.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.56, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $440.41 and its 200 day moving average is $428.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.16 and a 52-week high of $500.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TYL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyler Technologies

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $2,853,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,691.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $2,853,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,549 shares of company stock valued at $23,571,620 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.