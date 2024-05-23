Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $134.80

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €134.80 ($146.52) and traded as high as €147.05 ($159.84). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €147.00 ($159.78), with a volume of 222,114 shares.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €137.33 and a 200-day moving average price of €134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.25.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

