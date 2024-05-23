Berenberg Bank Lowers Grainger (LON:GRI) Price Target to GBX 299

Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 305 ($3.88) to GBX 299 ($3.80) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.

Grainger Stock Up 1.2 %

LON:GRI opened at GBX 251 ($3.19) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,366.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. Grainger has a twelve month low of GBX 215.40 ($2.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 278.80 ($3.54). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 258.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 259.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grainger news, insider Robert Hudson bought 118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of £298.54 ($379.44). 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

