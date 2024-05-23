Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 5,100 ($64.82) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON WPM opened at GBX 4,350 ($55.29) on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 3,040 ($38.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,956.15 ($62.99). The company has a market cap of £19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,627.66 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,037.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,789.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

