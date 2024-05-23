Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A) Trading Down 0.1%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $623,648.39 and last traded at $624,825.00. Approximately 11,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $625,150.00.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $618,267.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $585,234.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berkshire Hathaway news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,682,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,570,489.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,457,501 shares of company stock valued at $179,148,132.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

