Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BERY. Barclays lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,548,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,441,000 after buying an additional 1,934,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,617,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,931,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,070,000 after buying an additional 1,200,021 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,803,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,105,000 after buying an additional 328,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $60.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.87. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

