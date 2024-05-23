BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BHP Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BHP Group Trading Down 4.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Norges Bank bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,837,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in BHP Group by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $299,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,940 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,359,518,000 after purchasing an additional 589,317 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 6,529.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 457,760 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 942,001 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,348,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHP opened at $58.74 on Thursday. BHP Group has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.33.

About BHP Group

(Get Free Report

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.