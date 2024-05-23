BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
NYSE:BHP opened at $58.74 on Thursday. BHP Group has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.33.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
