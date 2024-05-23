BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 35,664 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,664 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETRN. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,163,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,037,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,746,000 after buying an additional 1,572,136 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,875,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,315,000 after buying an additional 1,383,451 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,710,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,573,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,964,000 after buying an additional 1,197,991 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.93. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $14.31.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.69%. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on ETRN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

