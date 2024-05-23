BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,404 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $862,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,194,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,504,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.67. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $60.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $36,097.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Customers Bancorp news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,904,470.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $36,097.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

