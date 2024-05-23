Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,992,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,676,000 after acquiring an additional 778,437 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,084,000 after purchasing an additional 736,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,968,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,341,000 after purchasing an additional 686,318 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,328,000 after buying an additional 315,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 891.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,481,000 after buying an additional 259,053 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.44.

NYSE BAH opened at $153.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $89.80 and a 52-week high of $156.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

