Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.56

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.56 and traded as high as C$15.85. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$15.74, with a volume of 73,064 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.56. The firm has a market cap of C$334.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.49%.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

Further Reading

