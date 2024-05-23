Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.56

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.56 and traded as high as C$15.85. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$15.74, with a volume of 73,064 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BPF.UN
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.49%.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.
